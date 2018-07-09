Troy's Faulkenberg wins Alton Tennis Open singles men's title, Alton's Fischer is female singles champ Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – The Alton Recreation Department held the Alton Open tennis tournament over the weekend at Gordon Moore Park’s tennis courts. Competition was held in eight divisions over the weekend; here is a look at the semifinals and finals in each of the draws: MEN’S SINGLES: Devan Faulkenberg, Troy, def. Travis Blair, Jerseyville, 6-1, 6-3; Dylan Faulkenberg, Troy, def. Jordan Faulkenberg, Maryville, 6-2, 6-3; Devan Faulkenberg def. Dylan Faulkenberg 6-4, 6-2 WOMEN’S SINGLES: Abby Fischer, Alton, def. Jessica East, O’Fallon, Mo., 6-2, 6-1; Nuran Ercal, St. Louis, def. Laurie Burke, St. Louis, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Ercal def. Fischer 6-4, 6-4 MEN’S DOUBLES: Dylan Faulkenberg, Troy/Jordan Faulkenberg, Maryville, def. Jacob Guse, St. Jacob/Nick Parsons, Troy, 6-3, 6-1; James Claywell, Alton/Steve Moehn, St. Louis, def. Bram Blackwell, Dow/Travis Blair, Jerseyville, 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (7); Faulkenberg/Faulkenberg def. Claywell/Moehn 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 Article continues after sponsor message WOMEN’S DOUBLES (ROUND-ROBIN): Laurie Burke, St. Louis/Jessica East, O’Fallon, Mo., def Emily Berkenbile, Edwardsville/Grace Schultz, Godfrey, 6-2, 6-1; Toni McDonald, St. Louis/Dani Schlottman, St. Louis, def. Berkenbile/Schultz, 6-0, 6-0; McDonald/Schlottman def. Burke/East, 6-1, 6-1 MEN’S 3.0 SINGLES: Timothy Reinwald, Valley Park, Mo., def. Ryan Duffy, St. Louis, 6-1, 7-5; Heath Curtis, Worden, def. Song Gao, St. Louis, 7-5, 6-3; Reinwald def. Curtis 6-3, 6-3 MEN’S 4.0 SINGLES: Rob Harper, Lake St. Louis, Mo., def. Michael Peri, Lake St. Louis, Mo., 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8); Dennis Myers, Wentzville, Mo., def. David Snider, Collinsville, 7-6 (7-4), retired (injury); Myers def. Harper 6-2, 6-3 WOMEN’S 3.5 SINGLES (ROUND-ROBIN): Angela Reckelhoff, Troy, def. Caroline Rebstock, St. Louis, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3; Princess Imoukhude, Champaign, def. Ally Bartholomew, Godfrey, 6-3, 6-3; Imoukhude def. Reckelhoff 6-0, 6-4; Rebstock def. Bartholomew 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (6); Reckelhoff def. Bartholomew 6-3, 6-1; Imoukhude def. Rebstock 6-0, 6-1 MEN’S 7.0 DOUBLES (ROUND-ROBIN): John McGowan, St. Louis/Tod Robberson, St. Louis, def. Heath Curtis, Worden/Timothy Reinwald, Valley Park, Mo., 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Duffy, St. Louis/Trevor Neale, Ballwin, Mo, def. Fikret Ercal, St. Louis/Bobby Sherwalt, St. Louis, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (7); McGowan/Robberson def. Duffy/Neale 6-7 (3-7), 6-0, 1-0 (6); Ercal/Sherwalt def. Curtis/Reinwald 6-3, 6-0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip