TROY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified Patricia A. Corey, 65, of Troy, Illinois, as the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred early Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, 2024. The coroner said Corey sustained fatal injuries following a crash on Interstate 55 at the 19-mile marker.

According to preliminary witness statements, Nonn said Corey was driving a 2000 Honda Civic westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. She then took an exit ramp leading to Interstate 55 against the flow of traffic. The ramp connected to the northbound lanes of Interstate 55, but Corey was traveling southbound. During an attempt to perform a U-turn in the lanes of traffic, her vehicle was struck by a 2012 Honda Civic, causing severe damage to the driver's side. Subsequently, a 2020 Honda Civic collided with the rear passenger side of Corey’s vehicle.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kyle R. Burgess pronounced Corey dead at the scene at 4:56 a.m. on September 4, 2024. The preliminary cause of death has been identified as blunt head, chest, and abdominal trauma.

Nonn said evidence at the scene suggests that Corey may have been experiencing a diabetic emergency at the time of the crash. Routine toxicological tests will be conducted to determine the presence of any intoxicants. The incident is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Funeral arrangements for Patricia A. Corey are pending with Meridith Funeral Home in Highland, Illinois.

