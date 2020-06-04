TROY – Troy Chief of Police Brad Parsons, announced the arrest of Sydney Sievers from Troy, IL., for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, a Class 3 Felony.

During an investigation conducted by the Troy Police Department, detectives were able to identify Sievers as the suspect in this case. On May 28th, Sievers is accused of spray painting obscenities on the wall of the Troy Municipal Building. Sievers was subsequently taken into custody without incident on 6/2/20.

The graffiti included the “F” word, “Pigs” and “A.C.A.B.” The action occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, Troy Police said. Surveillance video also appeared to capture a person in the area at that time.

On June 3, detectives presented the results of their investigation to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Madison County State’s Attorney subsequently charged Sievers.

Sievers is being held at the Madison County Jail and has a bond set at $50,000.

