FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Integrity and professional excellence have earned Troy E. Walton the notice of fellow attorneys.

Walton has received the prestigious AV preeminent® recognition of Martindale Hubbell®. This excellence rating, which recognizes Walton’s high ethical standards and exceptional legal abilities, is bestowed upon less than 5 percent (5%) of attorneys nationwide.

“It is especially gratifying when recognition like this comes from your peers who also work hard every day to do the very best for their clients,” said Troy Walton.

An AV preeminent rating is the highest achievement offered through the Martindale Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™. Walton is now listed in the Martindale Hubbell® Law Directory, which connects attorneys across the country.

Walton’s law partner, Paul Schoen, congratulates Walton for his ability and integrity. “The award of this rating by Martindale-Hubbell is truly an accomplishment by Troy for which he can be justifiably proud.”

This rating by fellow attorneys acknowledges Walton’s ability and determination to win cases for his injured clients. One such case included a $7 million settlement which Walton secured on behalf of a local woman who was seriously burned, and whose husband was killed, in a fire caused by a defective refrigerator.

Walton is also an inductee in the Million Dollar Advocate’s Forum, which includes many of the top trial lawyers in the United States.

Walton practices law in both Illinois and Missouri and has tried cases in both States. He frequently lectures on personal injury litigation and civil trial techniques.

Troy Walton resides in Glen Carbon, Illinois with his wife, Anne, and their two daughters, Nora and Caroline. He is the Treasurer of the Madison County Bar Association, an Edwardsville Township Democratic Precinct Committeeman and is the Immediate past President of the Edwardsville Democratic Club.

