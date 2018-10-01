TROY - The UMW annual Rummage and Bake Sale is on October 5 from 3 - 7PM and October 6 from 8 - 12 noon. Your purchases help to supply needed funding to the missions we support!

For more information call 618.667.6241 or visit www.troyumc.org/umw-rummage-bake-sale

