Troy United Methodist Church to host rummage and bake sale on October 5 & 6
October 1, 2018 9:32 AM
Listen to the story
TROY - The UMW annual Rummage and Bake Sale is on October 5 from 3 - 7PM and October 6 from 8 - 12 noon. Your purchases help to supply needed funding to the missions we support!
For more information call 618.667.6241 or visit www.troyumc.org/umw-rummage-bake-sale
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.