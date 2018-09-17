Troy United Methodist Church hosts Chicks with Sticks group every Thursday
TROY - Chicks with Sticks is a group that gathers weekly to knit & crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. They will meet every Thursday from 5:00-6:30pm in Room 241 at Troy United Methodist Church.
If you are interested, just show up! For more information contact Karen Sibley at (618) 667-7501.
