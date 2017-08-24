TROY – The 2nd Annual Troy Truck Convoy, hosted at CIT Trucks (2120 Liebler Drive in Troy) will be held on Saturday, September 9. Registration will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and the Truck Convoy will immediately follow traveling approximately 25 miles along I-55 and I-270.

“The purpose of our charitable giving and community involvement is rooted in gratitude. CIT Trucks has a passion to invest not only in business, but in the lives of people and the nurturing of the communities in which we live and work,” said Bruce Thomas, Vice President / Dealer Principal of CIT Trucks, LLC. “We are proud to be a partner with Special Olympics Illinois, the trucking industry and Police Association as we work together to celebrate these remarkable athletes!”

Law Enforcement and truckers throughout the United States and Canada will join forces to hold the Troy Truck Convoy for Special Olympics hosted by the Troy Police Department. The international fundraising and awareness event is a unique partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds for Special Olympics so the athletes can continue to train in year-round sports activities.

“The Troy Police Department proudly supports Special Olympic Athletes in Illinois, to include 23 local athletes. Serving a community that backs our department is what drives our officers to give back and go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Michael Raymond Jr. from the Troy PD. “Placing medals around the neck of athletes truly brings joy to our officers. The bond that has been forged with the officers and athletes is seen at all the events.”

Special Olympics athletes and families, the community, companies, and law enforcement agencies will welcome the truckers as they return for dinner and a celebration, complete with awards and raffles. A Special Olympics Illinois Global Messenger will also give a speech to the group.

The Troy Truck Convoy is the second of three held in Illinois in 2017. Two weeks prior, Saturday, August 26, marked the 3rd Annual Sears Centre Truck Convoy. October 7 will mark year thirteen for the Tinley Park Truck Convoy at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre hosted by Tinley Park Police Department.

“Special Olympics has a way of bringing everyone together, setting aside differences and building communities of acceptance,” said Lourin Sprenger, Assistant Director of Development – Law Enforcement Torch Run. “The fact that Special Olympics can bring together law enforcement officers and truckers is a testament to how the athletes of Special Olympics are a true inspiration.”

In 2016, a total of 150 trucks participated and raised $60,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Since 2005, the Illinois Convoy has raised more than $500,000 with a total of 650 trucks.

For more information or to register a truck ($100 minimum), visit https://www.soill.org/truck-convoy/ or, call Lourin Sprenger at 618-960-9159.

Thank you to presenting sponsors CIT Trucks, CITGO, and Cummins for supporting the Troy Truck Convoy.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised $44 million over 31 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 17 sports for more than 22,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 20,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. If you are interested in learning more about Special Olympics Illinois, volunteering or providing financial support to help make Special Olympics programs possible, contact your local Special Olympics agency, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org.

