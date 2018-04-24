TROY, IL. — Troy resident Christine Riebold has now had her luckiest day.

Riebold won $650,000 when her Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five numbers – 24 - 28 - 29 - 30 - 44 – in the Thursday, July 20, 2017, evening draw. Riebold has been playing the Illinois Lottery since its inaugural draw in 1974, and plans to use her winnings to invest and donate to her favorite charities.

Riebold purchased her winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket at Shop N Save, 800 Carlyle Ave., in Belleville. The retailer received a bonus of $6,500, or one percent of the prize of the amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

