TROY - The Troy Police Department seeks the public’s assistance identifying two individuals captured in a surveillance video. The footage is linked to a series of vehicle burglaries and stolen automobiles.

Authorities released the video early Monday morning, urging anyone who recognizes the suspects to come forward. The incidents, which have prompted increased patrols in affected neighborhoods, have raised concerns among residents.

“We are attempting to identify the two subjects in this surveillance video concerning vehicle burglaries and stolen autos,” the department stated in a social media post. The police have not disclosed the specific locations or times of the incidents but emphasized the importance of community involvement in solving these crimes.

Residents with any information are encouraged to contact the Troy Police Department’s Investigative Team at 618-667-6731. The department assures that all tips will be handled with confidentiality.

This plea for public assistance underscores the collaborative effort needed between law enforcement and the community to address and prevent criminal activities.

