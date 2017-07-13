TROY - The Troy and Maryville police departments played a big role in the ongoing investigation that is being conducted into charges after three convenience stores were robbed at gun point.

A joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and local agencies has brought federal charges. Allen McCray, 19, and Victor Linton, 23, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were charged in a seven-count indictment following their alleged involvements in armed robberies at the Troy Circle K, O’Fallon MotoMart and Maryville Casey’s General Store.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, the Troy Police Department, the Maryville Police Department, the O’Fallon Police Department, the Effingham Police Department, Illinois State Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and multiple law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri, and Indiana.

The indictment charges McCray and Linton with:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery in that McCray & Linton forcibly obtained U.S. currency which was proceeds of Circle K’s business.

In the act was conducted in the presence of a Circle K employee and done with means of threatened force, violence and fear of injury to the person by brandishing a firearm.

Count 2-4 & 6: Interference with Commerce by Robbery.

In that said defendants conducted their robberies while the places of business were selling goods and products to customers.

Count 5: Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

In that said defendants knowingly brandished, carried, and used a firearm while committing their crime of violence.

Count 7: Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

In that said defendants knowingly discharged a .25 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol while committing their crime of violence.

Counts 1- 4 & 6 carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, up to three years supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. Count 5 carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years to life, up to five years supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. Count 7 carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life, up to five years supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

