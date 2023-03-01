EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office has announced the outcome of its probe into the death of Richard J. Maedge, 53, who was reported missing to Troy Police on April 27, 2022. They determined the Troy man, who was found in a concealed storage area in his home, died by suicide.

Maedge's deceased body was discovered in the concealed storage area on Dec. 11, 2022, by his wife.

The last known contact with Maedge was on April 26, 2022, when he telephoned his wife telling her that he was leaving work early. When his wife returned home from work she would find the decedent’s vehicle parked outside of the home and his wallet and keys were found inside of the home. Troy Police Department was notified by the wife and initiated an investigation into the disappearance of Maedge.

Article continues after sponsor message

On December 11, 2022, the decedent’s body was then discovered in the Troy home by his wife. The wife reported that she went to a concealed storage area located in the bedroom closet to look for a tote with Christmas decorations. The area in the concealed room would only be big enough for one person to occupy it. Upon opening the door to the concealed storage area, she would then find the decedent’s body and called 911.

Upon examination of the scene and body, investigators would find that Maedge body was in an advanced state of decomposition. He was found suspended by a belt which was further secured around the neck. The belt was secured with a screw into a wooden stud. Also found near the body was a cordless drill.

An autopsy examination was conducted by a forensic pathologist and the cause of death was determined to be hanging and the manner of death was ruled as suicide.

There were no other injuries found during the autopsy examination or evidence found that would indicate anything nefarious regarding Mr. Maedge’s death. Toxicological testing was performed and was positive for Ibuprofen only.

More like this: