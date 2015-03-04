Edwardsville - A Madison County jury has convicted a Troy, IL man on sexual assault and abuse charges following a two-day trial in Edwardsville.

David Hahs (d.o.b. 11/3/48) was found guilty of two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. The trial began Tuesday morning with testimony from several witnesses including the 6-year-old victim who testified about the abuse at the hands of Hahs when she was in his care. The abuse occurred January 2011 through October 2013.

The jury began deliberating around 2:30 p.m. today before returning with their verdict approximately 45 minutes later. Hahs faces 6-60 years on the Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child charges (Class X felony) and 3-7 years on the Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse charges (Class 2 felony).

“Our success in the courtroom is a team effort,” said State's Attorney Tom Gibbons. “My prosecutors, who serve in our Children’s Justice Division, worked with our Child Advocacy Center, the Troy Police Department, medical personal and the family to do everything they could to seek justice for this little girl. We hope she knows that she has the full support of all of us behind her who are thankful she was brave enough to come forward and tell her story.” Gibbons also thanked the jury for their service.

Assistant State's Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Lauren Heischmidt prosecuted the case in front of Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli who will sentence Hahs at a later date. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he will remain until sentencing.

