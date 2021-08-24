TROY/MARYVILLE - An evening of fun was had by all at the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce Troy Family Year of Fun, which was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran EEC, on Friday, August 20th.

Attendees enjoyed Big Papa G’s music, Stacy’s face painting, the Boy Scouts popcorn, and the other vendors. Pathways Church grilled hot dogs and had snacks for everyone. There was also a caricaturist, balloonist, the Troy Police Department, and Copious Technologies.

This event was made possible by the City of Troy tourism funding.

The next big event will be the Troy City Wide Garage Sale, set for September 17/18, and the E-cycle/Shredding/Old Prescription Day on September 18.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.troymaryvillecoc.com or give them a call at 618-667-8769.

