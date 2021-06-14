The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce was proud to host their first ever drive-in movie at Troy United Methodist Church on Friday, June 11th. “When we booked the event, of course we were not sure what the COVID event status would be so we played it safe” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob Marine Chamber of Commerce. “We knew a regular movie night was not possible so we went with what we knew we could do”. It was a true drive in, with the movie coming over the car radio and blankets and lawn chairs everywhere.

The event had the BIG screen from Elite Events and Greg from Big Papa G was spinning the tunes. There was also a visit from Moana and Maui, who posed for pictures with the children. The kids also enjoyed a hula hoop contest and other fun events.

Each vehicle received a nice basket of goodies and a VERY large bag of popcorn. The Chamber would like to thank Troy United Methodist Church proved to be the most amazing venue as well as much needed indoor restrooms.

The next Troy Family Year of Fun event will be held on Friday, August 20, at the Tri-Township Park. There will be a movie, food, entertainment and more. Be sure to check the Chamber’s website for more information www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call the Chamber office at 618-667-8769.

