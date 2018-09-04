ST. LOUIS - Tropical Storm Gordon is creating some concern about rainfall in Illinois for the weekend. The storm will strike Mississippi Tuesday night with winds projected up to 110 miles per hour and is projected to roll into Illinois on Thursday. Heavy rains are predicted through the weekend for the area.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a flood warning for the following rivers in Illinois and Missouri:

Mississippi River at:

Grafton

Canton LD20

Quincy

Quincy LD21

Hannibal

Saverton LD22

Louisiana

Clarksville LD24

Winfield LD25

This Flood Warning is a result of heavy rainfall which has occurred during the last seven days across the Upper Mississippi River Basin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions or forecasts change.

Safety message: Never drive cars, trucks, or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow for safe passage.

