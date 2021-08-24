Tropical Snow In Alton Hosts Key Fundraiser For Gruen Family Adoption Saturday, Aug. 28
"After much prayer and consideration, our family is excited to adopt! We want to give a child a home where they can #1 know they are loved by us and #2 know that they are loved by God. God has blessed us with an amazing family and incredible friends that are ready to support us and the child God sends to us. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
