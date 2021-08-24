ALTON - Tropical Sno is already showing how it will be a community partner in Alton as it has a key fundraiser from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1621 Main St., Alton, to benefit the Guen Family Adoption.
Nathan and Kacey Gruen of Bethalto are active members of River Church in Alton where a benefit has been planned for Saturday, Aug. 28, for the family members.
"They are in the process of adding to their family through adoption and this is a great chance for the community to help a child in need find a loving home," Tropical Sno said in a statement. "You can also help by attending their upcoming Trivia Night on September 10 at The River Church. "
Nathan and Kacey made the following comments about the adoption ahead:

"After much prayer and consideration, our family is excited to adopt! We want to give a child a home where they can #1 know they are loved by us and #2 know that they are loved by God. God has blessed us with an amazing family and incredible friends that are ready to support us and the child God sends to us.

"Please like and share our page and be praying that God leads us to make the right choices and provides the funds we need. Thank you for your support!"
The Gruen family Facebook page is below:
https://www.facebook.com/gruenadoptionjourney/
For more information, you can contact them at gruenfamilyadoption@gmail.com
or contact Tropical Sno in Alton at (618) 210-8823.

