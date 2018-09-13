ULLIN - Every year Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspectors from across North America gather for the North American Inspector Championship (NAIC) to test, recognize, and award commercial motor vehicle inspectors excellence. Each jurisdiction is invited to send its best inspector to compete against other top inspectors from jurisdictions all across North America. The NAIC was held August 14-18 2018 in Columbus, OH and had 52 commercial motor vehicle inspectors representing jurisdictions from throughout North America.

While attending the competition contestants are asked to vote on the John Youngblood Award of Excellence. The John Youngblood Award of Excellence is an honor NAIC contestants bestow upon a fellow NAIC inspector who exemplifies the high standards and unwavering dedication to the profession. This year the contestants voted to present the award to Trooper Matthew Johnson of the Illinois State Police District 22.

Trooper Johnson is a 20 year veteran of the Illinois State Police, and has been a Commercial Motor Vehicle Officer in District 22 for the past 8.5 years. In addition to conducting commercial motor vehicle inspections Trooper Johnson is a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration certified instructor allowing him to teach and certify officers to conduct commercial driver and vehicle inspections.

