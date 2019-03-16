COLLINSVILLE – A 36-year-old male Illinois State Police officer was shot by a carjacking suspect Saturday after a pursuit on Interstate-55.

The trooper attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued into the City of Staunton, then returned back toward I-55, where the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway and was stuck in the median near the intersection of Staunton Road and I-55.

The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, the Illinois State Police District 11 Commander William Guard said at a press conference Saturday evening.

"The ISP trooper initiated a foot pursuit of the suspect who brandished a handgun and fired at the trooper," Guard said. "The trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, fatally wounding him. The suspect had no identification on his person and remains unidentified at this time. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting."

The incident began at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, when the Illinois State Police received information from the Glen Carbon Police Department regarding an armed carjacking. This incident took place in the area of Sam's Club in Glen Carbon where shots were fired by the suspect.

An ISP trooper responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55. The trooper attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued into the City of Staunton, returning back toward Interstate 55.

"The ISP trooper suffered gunshot wounds and has been transported to a regional hospital where his injuries are reported to be non-life threatening," Commander Guard said. "The trooper is an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police."

Commander Guard said the Glen Carbon Police are investigating the carjacking incident that took place near the Glen Carbon Sam’s Club and additional information about that will come from the police department.

"A full investigation has been launched by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation," Commander Guard said. "No additional information is available at this time. Once additional information is available, it will be provided via press release."

