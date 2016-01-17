GODFREY – Civic Memorial had seen quite a few teams with many styles of play throughout this girls basketball season.

It may have been safe to say, though, that they hadn't seen a team like Parkway North, a team that had quite a bit of size and speed.

The Eagles, though, gave a good account of themselves, erasing a 12-point deficit to forge a tie before eventually falling to the Vikings 61-45 in the inaugural Atrium Hotel Great Rivers Shootout at Alton High School Saturday afternoon.

And Eagle coach Jonathan Denney wasn't that upset about the outcome.

“I thought we won the game in the first and third and lost the game in the second and fourth,” Denney said. “When you give up a lead early and get down at halftime and you fight back from 14 down, you expend so much energy coming back, when the fourth quarter came around, I think we were just a little bit tired, made poor decisions and didn't take care of the ball, quit boxing out, all those things we did well in the third quarter to get back into the game.

“I feel the game was a lot closer than the 15 or 17-point gap, whatever it turned out to be, but it is what it is. We've got to play better when the game's on the line, we've got to quit being tired and execute and take care of the basketball when the game's on the line. I thought we didn't do that in the fourth quarter.”

The Vikings' style of play wasn't what the Eagles had seen up to this point; it was a completely different style of play. “We've played some real gritty, tough, well-coached basketball teams,” Denney said. “If you look at our schedule, there's not too many easy games on there, but as far as physicality, the speed, the size and even the strength of their post players – I thought they were very active too – they gave us a different dimension that we didn't see.”

In fact, Denney was glad CM had the opportunity to play North. “That's why we played this game; we wanted to be out of our comfort zone a little bit,” Denney said. “It's good for kids to get out of their comfort zone, and I think they saw they could compete and take it to them at times, and I think they saw what they can't do against teams like that; that will expose you and feed into their hunger.”

The Eagles found themselves down 29-20 at the long break and fell as much as 14 points down midway through the third term; CM's Allie Troeckler, though sparked a comeback with eight straight points to cut the North lead to 41-35 before Izzy Buckley scored on a putback to get the Eagles to 41-37. Troeckler then got CM back all the way with two more scores in the opening stages of the final quarter before the Vikings managed to put together their own 12-point run that put the game away.

Troeckler led all scorers with 24 points, with Kaylee Eaton adding nine points and Alaria Tyus six. Jadyn Pimentel led North with 22 points, with Amaya Stovall getting seven and Mya Johnson six.

Troeckler and Pimentel were both named Liberty Bank Players of the Game for the ir efforts.

