ALTON - The Summer Concert featuring Trixie Delight at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for Friday, July 16, will be rescheduled to a later date as a result of recent rainfall and today’s forecast, Robert Stephan, a spokesperson for the event, announced.

"Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos" is the next big event at the amphitheater set for July 30. Howl at the Moon’s show is driven by audience requests so that everyone will get a chance to dance to the music that moves them.

Corey Evitts is next, after "Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos," on Aug. 13. Evitts is the “One Man Band” known for his live shows that include songs of all popular genres and eras. During his performances, he plays several instruments at once while singing. Since 2017, he has averaged 240-plus shows a year, providing entertainment at wedding ceremonies and wedding receptions, private parties, restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries, and festivals. In the Spring of 2019, Corey’s debut EP, “Genesis,” reached number 7 on the iTunes Pop Chart.

The highly anticipated return of the Alton Food Truck Festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 28, at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, sponsored by Sauce Magazine.

This festival features food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. In addition, the Amphitheater's concession team offers beverages of all types to complement the food truck offerings. Live music performed by The Breakdown Shakedown will be showcased on the Amphitheater's stage.

The Breakdown Shakedown is a high-energy Top 40 and Rock & Roll cover band.

The Alton Food Truck Festival is free to the general public. Each food truck will have a different food offering with a range of prices.

