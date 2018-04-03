EDWARDSVILLE – On April 21, 2018, the Friends of the Col. Benjamin Stephenson House are hosting the 7th annual Trivia through the Decades. Proceeds from the event will benefit the continued restoration and ongoing educational programs at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House.

The event is a fun night where teams compete to answer trivia questions in a wide range of categories spanning the 1920s through present day. The overall theme of this year's event is a 1940s USO. Teams are encouraged (but not required) to come dressed in costume from their favorite decade or join the event volunteers in the 1940s.

Trivia Through the Decades will be held at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Rd, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6:30pm and play will begin at 7:00pm. The cost for the event is $150/team of 8 or $20/person. Players are welcome to bring their own food. Light snacks, water and soda will be provided. There will be free beer but only while the supply lasts. A cash bar is available for those wanting a beverage other than beer, soda or water. The venue does not allow outside beverages of any kind so plan to drink ours and leave yours at home. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place teams – and for best decorated table. A 50/50 raffle, audience participation games and a small silent auction are also planned. FREE MULLIGANS will be given to teams registered and paid by April 14.

To reserve a table in the game or to find out more information about becoming a sponsor, please call the Stephenson House: (618) 692-1818. Teams may also pay for their tickets/tables online at http://stephensonhouse.org/Events.asp

The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House is grateful to the following sponsors. Event Sponsors: Gori Julian & Associates, Walton Telken Foster LLC, Johnston Law Office PC. Round Sponsors : Ted Mitchell State Farm Insurance, Fran Floeter, GCS Credit Union, The Stacy Family,www.outspokenbicyclerepair.com, DQ Glen Carbon, Recess Brewing, Kevin Babb Law Office, Steve Mudge, Bernie Ysursa Attorney, Market Basket. Snack Sponsors : LRE Automotive, Kathy Schmidt, Scott Credit Union

