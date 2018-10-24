GRAFTON - Put on your thinking caps and enjoy an evening of trivia, wine and fun at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd., Grafton, Saturday, Nov. 3.

Bring your snacks and your smarts to Trivia Night at the Vineyards benefitting “Got Your Six Support Dogs”, an organization that trains and provides support dogs to veterans and first responders who struggle with PTSD. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Grafton Winery & Brewhaus and Parrot Heads of the Riverbend. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place in the trivia contest. There will also be a silent auction, table decorating contest, a supply drive for “Got Your Six” and raffle baskets. Participants can purchase tables for eight people for $120. A limited number of tables are available.

“Military and First Responders have always been near to our hearts,” Mike and Lori Nikonovich, owners of Grafton Winery noted. “Our son Chris has been active military for 17 years. We respect our freedoms and what the women and men of our military do for this country. We wanted to find a way to give back and thought what better way than with an organization like ‘Got Your Six’.”

To purchase a table or for more information, call (618) 786-3001.

