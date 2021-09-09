ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos D. Pulido has provided more detail about the triple shooting that occurred at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates.

This was Pulido's statement: "The Alton Police Department responded to the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in reference to a shooting. A preliminary investigation has revealed that three adults were shot while in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates. The people that were shot were transported to Alton area hospitals, then all were subsequently transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

"This investigation is ongoing and the Alton Police Department is thankful for the assistance provided by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Wood River Police Department, and Bethalto Police Department."

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Pulido added the following comment: "The triple shooting is being investigated by the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division."

The chief stressed this was not a random act of violence.

"This investigation has revealed that the subjects involved were familiar with each other," he said.

More like this: