TRIPLE JAM PRODUCTION PRESENTS THE LEGENDARY DRIFTERS - All the founding members of THE DRIFTERS (4-Time Grammy Winners) have passed on to musical after-land, but Logan who was with the original group joined forces with another member, Paul Rudy, who was with the group for 30 years. With guidance from Berry Gordy of Motown & Hollywood Entertainment fame, the group is planning a new album this fall. The four (4) members of the frontline of THE DRIFTERS have revived the coordinated singing and dancing style of the early Motown groups in a way that only Berry Gordy could produce. THE DRIFTERS are backed by a fabulous rhythm section. They will be performing at the Ground Floor Club @ 215 East Main St. Belleville Il. This is a $15.00 Gen. Adm. Tickets. Doors are at 7:00pm ShowTime is 8:00pm SHARP!! And over at 10:00pm. This is a DON'T miss legendary performance. For more information go to www.triplejam.com.

