ALTON – After tragically losing her daughter in an automobile crash in February 2017, April Gray has been overcoming her grief through maintaining her daughter's memory.

Trinity's Way, as the organization of friends and family of the late Trinity Buel has been called, has become a force for change in the Riverbend following that tragic incident. Between litter cleanups, park improvements, fundraisers for animal rescues and even a large festival, the group has made quite an impact in the area. Now, to add to that growing list, the group has decided to adopt a highway.

“We adopted the highway, because we wanted to take on more in regards to our commitment to clean up litter in the community,” Gray said in a Facebook message. “We plan to host at least four cleanups on our stretch of highway over the next year to meet the requirements of the Adopt-A-Highway Program. We also wanted to bring more awareness to the public about the importance of litter cleanips and not littering in the first place.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Former litter cleanups by the group have been in parks and places not usually seen by people unless they have specifically gone there as a destination. With the adopted section of Highway 67, however, Gray believes they will be more visible to more people as they are in a group wearing brightly-colored safety vests.

Their stretch of 67 begins north of Casey's General Store in Godfrey and continues to past Lars Hoffman Crossing.

“We chose that stretch because it's a busy area that encompasses where many people enter Godfrey off of 255 and the Wal-Mart Supercenter, which results in a lot of trash,” Gray said.

More information on the organization can be found on the Trinity's Way Facebook page.

More like this: