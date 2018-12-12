EDWARDSVILLE - The Trinity Lutheran Ministries CHRISTmas Ugly 5K race is a ton of fun, but it also has a distinct purpose for area charities.

Trinity Lutheran Ministries hosted its third annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, which helped support two Edwardsville-area charities.

The annual race raised $1,000 for both the Ed-Glen Food Pantry and Edwardsville Neighbors organization. Trinity Lutheran Ministries Senior Pastor John Shank presented representatives from both groups with a check at the conclusion of the race.

More than 220 individuals ran and participated in the race, which awarded medals to the top three finishers in multiple age groups. Awards were also presented to those deemed to have the most festive Christmas sweater, “ugliest” Christmas sweater, and most festive group costume.

Tim Pathridge of Alton finished first overall for men, while Kathi White from Belleville had the overall best time for women.

In addition to the 5k, students at Trinity Lutheran School raised more than $1,500 for the Ed-Glen Pantry through the school’s Christmas shop, where students were able to purchase presents for their parents. Dozens of food items were also collected for the pantry at the race and school.

