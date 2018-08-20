EDWARDSVILLE - Earlier this summer, Trinity Lutheran School’s robotics club successfully completed its weather balloon project, which launched a balloon more than 80,000 feet above the earth to take photos and perform an experiment.

At 10:18 a.m. on July 30, the students launched the balloon, which reached as high as 85,000 feet above the surface. Included with the balloon was a payload of cameras and additional equipment, which all weighed 1.5 pounds.

The experiment associated with the launch was to test the effects of pressure and temperature on two eggs, one boiled and one raw. The eggs were carefully balanced within the payload with the camera, and the data was collected by the students.

It took approximately 2 hours for the balloon to reach its peak height and an hour and a half for it to come down. It landed in a field in Teutopolis, which is 150 miles away.

“Robotics Club is fun and exciting,” said Kielee Schreiber, a student at Trinity. “I have learned a lot about programming and what it takes to set off a weather balloon. We also learn about teamwork.”

The robotics club is open to any students at Trinity in kindergarten through fifth grade. Last fall, the group competed in its first competition and was awarded first prize for its water conservation project. It is sponsored by Brad Redden and Joe Schaeffer, two parents from the school.

