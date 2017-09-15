EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran School students in Edwardsville recently learned some valuable lessons about planting a pollinator garden.

The fifth-grade students of Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville spent an afternoon planting the garden located Trinity’s campus between the Day Care Center and the Early Elementary wing of the school building.

Diane Lasseigne, a fifth-grade teacher, used the funds from a Thrivent Action Team grant as well as money in the school’s recycling/sustainability account to purchase butterfly and bee plants from a nursery in Jefferson City, Mo., for the project.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several teachers at Trinity had discussed what could be planted in that space to make the area look nicer.

“Connie Grotefendt, a master naturalist and member of Trinity’s church, approached me and said she would love to help put together a pollinator garden with native plants,” said Lasseigne. The fifth-grade students brought hand tools from home.

"Grotefendt came up with the design of where to place the plants. Then, the class went to work digging up holes, organizing the plants, placing them in the ground, and making sure the plants had name tags. Connie and her husband, Wes, provided the students with mulch as well.

"By spring, we should see these flowers attracting many butterflies, birds, and bees. What a great outdoor learning lab this will be for our whole school," Lasseigne concluded.

More like this: