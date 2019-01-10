EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville has an open house scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27.

“Our open house is the best way to meet our teachers, explore the classrooms, tour the school and enroll for fall,” Trinity Lutheran School Principal Wes Jones said. “Preschool ages 2 - PreK, and kindergarten to eighth grade are our grade levels here. The daycare will also be open and available for all those wishing to tour.”

Jones said Trinity Lutheran has daycare openings are available for children ages 3 and up.

Private tours are available by contacting Principal Wes Jones at 618-656-7002

