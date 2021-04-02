ALTON - Senior Trinity Ingram is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Trinity, a senior and an honors student at Alton High School, has accomplished a significant amount over the course of her four years as a Redbird.

Trinity has been a key member of Upward Bound, an organization that helps students from lower income households to prepare for college. Trinity has been a mentor to her fellow classmates in helping them with their consideration of schools in finding out what would be a good school for them to attend as well as being able to apply to those schools and filling out scholarship applications.

Trinity has also been a member of Student Council and has assisted in organizing activities and events for her class as well as the high school in trying to keep fellow Redbirds engaged with each other during the course of the COVID-19 Pandemic. She has also been a member of the American Sign Language Club in working with teams and bringing awareness to sign language and also learning how to sign.

Trinity also has a number of talents in the area of the arts. She performed in the musical "Hair Spray" during the 2018-2019 school year and has also been a member of the Chamber Singers, an exclusive group of students who are skilled in singing. Trinity is also a talented artist and enjoys discussing philosophy. She has also been a member of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) since she has been in middle school. The NCNW is an organization that assists African American women of youth in networking and career development. Trinity and other members of the group have also volunteered to assist the NAACP with events they have conducted in the local area.

Upon graduation, Trinity plans to attend UT-Martin, Murray State or The University of Texas at Austin and major in Architecture, Civil Engineering, or Graphic Design. She also has hopes of studying abroad in Italy.

