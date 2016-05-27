ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville's doubles tennis team of freshman Zach Trimpe and sophomore Alex Gray are two matches away from a state championship.

Trimpe and Gray moved into Saturday's championship semifinals of the IHSA state boys tennis tournament Friday by winning two more matches Friday. It's the furthest an Edwardsville doubles team has advanced. Justin Leskera and Cameron Randall finished fourth in the 2012 tournament.

The Tigers stood in a three-way tie for sixth at the end of Friday's play with 20 points along with Lincolnshire Stevenson and Glenbrook North of Northbrook. Winnetka New Trier leads the team competition with 35 points, with Hinsdale Central second at 26, Deerfield third at 24, Highland Park fourth at 23 and Naperville Neuqua Valley fifth at 21. Naperville Central, at 19, and Algonquin Jacobs, at 18, round out the top 10.

Trimpe/Gray opened the day with a 6-1, 6-4 win in Round 16 over Sebastian DesRoberts and Rohan Gupta of Glenview Glenbrook South to reach the quarterfinals; there, they defeated Downers Grove South's Christian San Andres and Zach Wood 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2) to get to the final four.

Coach Dave Lipe said the environment for the players is wonderful in many ways but also nerve racking with more than 200 people watching the match, with a lot of fan emotion.

He thought his two boys – Gray and Trimpe – did an excellent job returning from a 5-3 deficit in their last match. The two tied it at 5-all, then they got behind 6-5, but won the tie-breaker.

Lipe said Trimpe and Gray’s doubles victory was “very significant” for Edwardsville tennis.

“It was very memorable,” he said. “It was a match of grand swings. They are a freshman and sophomore and were competing against two seniors. It was one of the more memorable matches of my career. It was very intense, but they were determined to win. They just hunkered down and focused to win the match.”

Trimpe/Gray will take on Deerfield's Chris Casati/Niko Wasilewicz in a semifinal Saturday morning at Arlington Heights Hersey; the final is set for later in the day.

Erik Weiler, in the singles competition, was eliminated in the fourth round of the consolation bracket Friday, falling to Rockford Auburn's Quinten Nevenhorden 6-3, 4-6, 5-10 (the third set was played at a first-to-10 tiebreaker).

This year's tournament marks the final year of a single-class state tennis tournament; next year's girls and boys tournaments will be split into two classes, Class 1A for small schools and Class 2A for large schools.

“They are going to go out and swing as hard as they can,” Lipe said about Saturday’s first match. “We also want them to enjoy this and have fun.”

Gray said it was definitely “a great feeling” to be alive going into Saturday’s action.

“It is definitely a big relief to get to Saturday,” he said.

Gray said the key for them at the tournament is to keep their energy level up and reinforce their belief in winning.

Trimpe said it felt great to advance this far in the state tourney as a freshman. The freshman player said he was prepared for the match on Friday because of the travel and competition the team faces throughout the season.

When they became behind in their last match, he said the key was maintaining concentration. “I did have a big serve,” he said of one of the keys toward the end of the match. “I played it pretty well. It is a great feeling to play on Saturday and I think it is a good achievement for a freshman.”

Coach Lipe said he was proud of Weiler’s strong effort overall in the tourney and said he fought to the end in his final match, continuing to show his development as a player.

“Erik (Weiler) had a tough match to lose,” Coach Lipe said. “He played a good player, the third seed in the tournament.”

