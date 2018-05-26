Trimpe records wins, heads into final day of state tennis tourney Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville's Zach Trimpe battled his way to the final day of competition at the IHSA Class 2A Boys Tennis Championship Friday. Article continues after sponsor message Trimpe opened play Friday morning with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Southwestern Conference rival Christian Cowutich of Belleville East to advance to the fourth consolation round, then defeated Glenview Glenbard South's Michael Bukhalo 6-2, 6-1 to move into a match against Rockford Auburn's Quinten Nevenhoven, which Trimpe won 3-6, 5-0 after Nevenhoven retired from the match. Park Ridge Maine South's Danilo Kovacevic awaits Trimpe in the consolation quarterfinals when play resumes today at Buffalo Grove. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip