ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville's Zach Trimpe's run through the consolation bracket of the IHSA Class 2A Boys Tennis Championship came to an end in the consolation semifinals Saturday at Buffalo Grove High School.

Trimpe advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 6-4, 2-1 (retired) win over Park Ridge Maine South's Danilo Kovacevic in the consolation quarterfinals, but Aurora Waubonsie Valley's Anthony Ngyuen eliminated Trimpe just short of the fifth-place match by a 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 score.

In the Class 1A tournament, Marquette Catholic's Daniel McClusky/AJ Bowen were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals by Chicago Northside's Nicholas Biernadski/Justin Penados by a 6-1, 6-2 score.

Hinsdale Central's Zack Elliott won the state singles title over LaGrange Lyons' Dominick Cochran 7-5, 6-1, while Hinsdale Central's Trevor Hamilton/Andrew Buhelos defeated Lincolnshire Stevenson's Prathinav Merneedi/Eric Perkowski 6-1, 6-4 for the state doubles championship. Hinsdale Central won the team title with 44 points, followed by Lincolnshire Stevenson and Winnetka New Trier (33 each), Naperville Central (30) and LaGrange Lyons (19).

Chicago University's Arjun Asokumar took the singles crown with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Chicago Northside's Natan Spear; in the doubles competition, Normal University's Josh Fresen/Carter Burk won the state title over Jonathan Wuyan/Tej Bahn of Chicago Latin 6-1, 6-4. The team championship was shared by Chicago University and Normal University with 28 points each, followed by Chicago Latin (27), West Chicago Wheaton Academy (24) and Chicago Northside (19).

