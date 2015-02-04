TriCounty FS - Fast Stop Express is now completely moved to their new site at the corner of June Street and County Road. Our tire business is back to full operation. We are also doing oil changes, lubrication, transmission flushes, and other light mechanical service work. Semi-trucks can pull into a heated shop - get their work done and exit out the back door. The new location is accessible and convenient. We want to thank the community for their support of this new location. Please stop in and check it out - we think you will like what you see!

During the winter months - TriCounty FS - Lawn Care Department does the snow removal for Walmart here in Jerseyville. We have developed some good relationships with ice melt vendors over the years and we supply ice melt at the retail level to a lot of area businesses.

Here is a listing of the ice melt products we offer to meet a variety of needs:

•Ha-Lite Rock Salt that melts down to around 10 degrees.

•Eco-Melt, Ice-Age, & Lightning that melt down to -5 degrees.

•Pel-A-Dow that melts down to -25 degrees.

•ThunderMelt Bulk Ice-Melter that will also melt down to -25 for users of larger quantities.

We can deliver larger quantities locally - so give us a call if you want more information about this service.

The photo at Walmart was taken last winter. Ice melt was applied the prior afternoon and this photo was taken early the next morning when the temperature was -15 degrees. As you can see - these new formulation ice melt products work pretty well!

