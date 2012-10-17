Trick-or-Treating is allowed on October 30th and October 31st

Trick-or-Treating is allowed between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 8 P.M.

Trick-or-Treating is allowed only at homes where an exterior light is burning.

Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Trick-or-Treating may only occur within 5 blocks of the home of the trick-or-treater.

Note these rules are for the City of Aton Il.

