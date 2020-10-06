WOOD RIVER - Wood River will soldier on with trick-or-treating even with the cancellation of the annual Wood River Halloween Parade, Mayor Cheryl Maguire said today on behalf of the City Council. Maguire also described the precautions that both trick-or-treaters and candy distributors should follow on the big night.

“Trick-or-treating can be accomplished safely, as long as the Department of Public Health guidelines is followed,” Mayor Maguire explained. “Treats need to be individually wrapped and sealed and the outdoors allows for social distancing.”

Maguire added the other following safety precautions for trick-or-treaters visiting homes:

Wear a mask (not the Halloween kind) if interacting closely with others.

Do not leave bowls of candy on your porch that multiple people will touch.

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where wrapped goodies are lined up for families to grab and go, while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard).

If you are uncomfortable with giving out candy, please do not turn on your porch light.

If you are uncomfortable with your children trick-or-treating, it is your choice as a parent or guardian to not send them.

"We encourage everyone to practice social distancing, to the utmost extent, as it is possible when you are walking around outdoors," Mayor Maguire said.

