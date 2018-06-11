Tri-City Speedway Friday results and photos Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PONTOON BEACH – Here are the results from Friday night’s races at Tri-City Speedway: STREET STOCKS MAKE-UP FEATURE: Randy Dickman, Troy, Mo.; Terry McCann, Cottage Hills; Cody Peter, Millstadt; Chris Soutiea, Pevely, Mo.; Dave Myers, Bethalto HEAT 1: Gary Walker, Brighton; McCann; Bryan Baker, no hometown; Eddie Bolin, Brighton; Harold Lalumondiere, Staunton HEAT 2: Dickman; Soutiea; Peter; Myers FEATURE: Soutiea; Walker; McCann; Baker; Peter WINGED MICROS HEAT 1: Scott Moore, Pevely, Mo.; Mattison Lienemann, Granite City; Nick Worley, Granite City; Josh Fisher, Fenton, Mo.; Darin Johnson, Bethalto; Steve Finn, Collinsville; Jake Cheatham, Bethalto; Charlie Keeven, Hazelwood, Mo. FEATURE: Worley; Cheatham; Lienemann; Finn; Moore MODIFIEDS HEAT 1: Timmy Hill, House Springs, Mo.; Tait Davenport, Benton, Ky.; Rob Lee, Sorento, Ill.; Brent Weaver, no hometown; Rick Stevenson, O’Fallon, Mo.; Derrick Black, Bonne Terre, Mo.; Mark Enk, St. Ann, Mo. HEAT 2: Mike Harrison, Highland; Kyle Steffens, St. Charles, Mo.; Rick Conoyer, St. Peters, Mo.; Darrick Davis, South Cheney, Kan.; Steve Stottier, O’Fallon, Mo.; Dustin Golden, Bedford, Ind. HEAT 3: Ray Bollinger, Swansea; Gary Bentley, St. Charles; David Wietholder, Liberty, Ill.; Zach Schrantz, Highland; Hunt Gossum, Mayfield, Ky.; John Scott, St. Charles, Mo. FEATURE: Harrison; Bollinger; Davenport; Steffens; Hill B MODIFIEDS HEAT 1: Joe Geisler, St. Mary, Mo.; Tim Stadler, St. Louis; Jason Walsh, St. Louis; Jake Seets III, Brighton; Darrin Burkemper, no hometown; George Wilson, Troy, Mo.; Kurt Slinger, Wright City, Mo. Article continues after sponsor message HEAT 2: Tyler Stadler, Arnold, Mo.; Jim Lafferty Jr., Gillespie; Ricky Smith, Alton; Ethan Stiers, Rhineland, Mo.; Creg Cannon, Cottage Hills; John Stanton, East Alton; Zach Gaither, Alton HEAT 3: Jeff Yates, Moscow Mills, Mo.; Tommie Seets Jr., Alton; Trey Harris, Hillsboro, Mo.; Craig Bessinger, Pacific, Mo.; Johnny Seets III, Brighton; Matthew Edler, St. Louis; Kenny Edwards, Edwardsville HEAT 4: Bert Jacoby, Wentzville, Mo.; Terry Michael Bolin, Brighton; Clint Young, Ava, Ill.; AJ Cline, Troy, Mo.; Blake Bailey, no hometown; Jack Rogers, no hometown; Cole Sensel, Fredricktown, Mo. HEAT 5: Chuck Goodman, Pevely, Mo.; Earl Pryor, Troy, Mo.; Jimmie Naylor, Brighton; Cole Queathern, Troy, Mo.; Dan Bimson, St. Peters, Mo; Louie Loveless, Elsberry, Mo. B FEATURE: Bimson; Wilson; Edler; Edwards; Stanton A FEATURE: Harris; Jacoby; Goodman; Yates; Bissinger UMP LATE MODELS HEAT 1: Josh Jackson, South Roxana; Shawn Griffin, Potosi, Mo.; Dustin Golden, Bedford, Ind.; Any Minett; New Berlin, Ill.; Mavrick Piller, no hometown HEAT 2: Brandon Eskew, Ashland, Ill.; Vance Wilson, Quincy; Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, Mo.; Blaise Baker, Clinton, Ill.; Brady Rudd, no hometown FEATURE: Wilson; Gundaker; Piller; Jackson; Eskew NAPA LATE MODELS QUALIFYING RACE 1: Gordie Gundaker, St. Charles, Mo.; Michael Kloos, Trenton; Daryn Klein, Fairview Heights; Blaze Burwell, Mount Vernon; Mark Voigt, Marine; Derek Fetter, Troy, Mo. QUALIFYING RACE 2: Ricky Frankel, Quincy; Kolby Vandenbergh, Ashland, Ill.; Dane Dacus, Memphis; Billy Laycock, Marine; Dewayne Kiefer, Bloomsdale, Mo.; Mike Hammerle, St. Charles, Mo. HEAT 1: Klein; Kloos; Gordie Gundaker; Burwell; Fetter; Voigt HEAT 2: Vandenbergh; Dacus; Frankel; Laycock; Hammerle; Kiefer FEATURE: Klein; Vandenbergh; Kloos; Gordie Gundaker; Frankel More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Traube Tents & Structures, Madison County Mental Health Board, and More!