Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves Swim Team
The Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves Swim Team is gearing up for a new season. Spring and Summer training is in May, June & July; practices are held at the Principia College and Lewis & Clark Community College pools. Swimmers range in age from 5 to 21 years. For more information, consult our website www.tcaytidalwaves.com / Join the Tidalwaves for fun, friends, fitness and self-confidence.
Contact: Head Coach Nancy Miller, 462-4444
