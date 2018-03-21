EDWARDSVILLE - Tri-City Area YMCA head swim coach Nancy Miller beamed with pride when interviewed Sunday about her Tidalwaves’ performance in the Heartland Area Illinois/Missouri State Meet.

The Tidalwaves finished second with 2,482 points, behind the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers with 5,916.5 points. The Tidalwaves were 254 points ahead of O’Fallon with 2,228 points.

“I am overjoyed with the quality of the effort and couldn’t be happier. Our seniors have had a great year and been good leaders. I am excited they are doing so well. I get to know them both as an athlete as a person. It is with sweet sorrow when they go to college. I have been the head coach for 19 years and I love it.”

Edwardsville Breakers and Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves were followed by O’Fallon (2,228); YMCA of Southwestern Illinois (1,638.5); Lebanon, Mo. (1,586); Hannibal (1,240); CMTY Riptide (961); Edward Jones Y (960.5); Fair Acres YMCA (840.5); and Jefferson City, Mo. (713) in the top 10.

Matt Daniel, Noah Clancy and Nathan Kotzamanis were standouts for the Tidalwaves in the Heartland Area Meet.

Daniel placed first in the 15-21 boys 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 butterfly.

Clancy was champion in the 15-21 boys 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 200 IM.

Kotzamanis was the first-place winner in the 9-10 boys 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Anna Moehn was a double winner and placed high in multiple other events. She was the champion in the 200 butterfly and the 200 freestyle in the 13-14 girls division with a national time of 1:55.89.

The Tidalwaves were strong in multiple relays. Some of those winners for Tri-City were:

The 15-21 200 yard free relay of Matt Daniel, Cole Akal, Noah Clancy and Caden Akal, 1:27.84, a YMCA Nationals time.

The boys 15-21 400-yard medley relay of Caden Akal, Noah Clancy, Matt Daniel and Cole Akal, 3:42.65.

The boys 15-21 400 yard freestyle relay of Matt Daniel, Cole Akal, Noah Clancy and Caden Akal, 3:16.42.

The boys 9-10 200 yard freestyle relay of Nathan Kotzamanis, Winston Parker, Elliott Parker, Stephen Stobbs, 2:00.91.

The boys 9-10 200 yard medley relay of Elliott Parker, Winston Parker, Nathan Kotzamanis, Stephen Stobbs, 2:18.48.

