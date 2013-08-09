Trivia and nature enthusiasts packed the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station for a night of Tributary Trivia July 18. The trivia event was coordinated and emceed by National Great Rivers Research and Education Intern Caroline Robertson, of Dow.

“I have been fortunate enough this summer to be the chosen intern to promote NGRREC's mission to adults here in the local Godfrey area,” Robertson said. “The trivia night provided more than 65 participants with insights into NGRREC's mission and exposure to the beautiful field station. I received many compliments from the participants on how well the event was executed and how many people enjoyed themselves.”

Tributary Trivia participants were reminded of the geographic scope and importance of the Mississippi River Basin while seven teams answered river-themed questions from a variety of categories during the event. Questions ranged from how many NFL teams are there within the Mississippi River Basin to what was the total amount of rainfall in St. Louis from January through September during the historic flooding year of 1993.

“I thought the questions were challenging, but not too challenging,” said trivia night participant Melanie Fessler, of Carrollton, Illinois. “It was a very informative evening, and we had fun at the same time."

Participants also enjoyed watching the sun set from the Field Station’s green roof during the event’s intermission, while visiting with NGRREC scientists.

“As the NGRREC Environmental Education team is working toward expanding our reach to the general public and adult populations, this event hosted by our summer intern, Caroline, did just that,” Environmental Educator Manager Natalie Marioni said. “Using the fun and competitive atmosphere of a standard trivia night, Caroline established a terrific suite of questions all focused on our location and ties to the Mississippi River.”

NGRREC’s scholars and scientists study the ecology of the big rivers, the workings of the watersheds that feed them, and ties to the river communities that use them. NGRREC aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education and outreach related to the interconnectedness of big rivers, their floodplains and watersheds, and their associated communities.

NGRREC is an innovative center for research, education and outreach located near the confluence of the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers in East Alton, Illinois. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is a partnership of Lewis and Clark Community College, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and the Prairie Research Institute’s Illinois Natural History Survey. For more information about NGRREC visit www.ngrrec.org.

