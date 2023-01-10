EAST ALTON - Alton hosted Triad Monday night in MVCHA action from East Alton Ice Arena. The Redbirds were celebrating Senior Night but suffered a 6-4 loss.

Alton took an early lead in the first period when Lawson Bell found the back of the net unassisted. The lead wouldn't last long to the team's dismay.

Triad scored four straight in the first period with Jack Phelps tying things up at 8:24. Alternate captain Bryce Laycock scored at 4:28 and 3:36 to increase the lead. Dylan Sedlak made it 4-1 with 36 seconds remaining in the period.

The Redbirds got one back early in the second from senior Hayden Sherman assisted by fellow senior Colton Thompson just 33 seconds in. The score remained at 4-2 heading into the third.

Alton scored quickly again, this time 53 seconds in from Thompson assisted by Henry Neely and Bell. Alton now trailed by only a goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

Laycock wrapped up his hat trick for Triad to make it 5-3 but then Bell scored his second to make it 5-4 with 7:10 remaining in the game. His goal was assisted by Neely.

Triad got the last word when Steven Rushing scored 13 seconds after Bell's goal to make it 6-4. Still, the Redbirds never gave up and battled to the end.

Triad outshot Alton 60-20. Alton's senior goalie Greg Fite made 42 saves.

Alton's five seniors celebrated before the game were Miles Windmiller, Wesley Patridge, Thompson, Sherman, and Fite.

The Redbirds will be back at home again tonight when they take on Vianney. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. from EAIA.

More like this: