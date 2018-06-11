JOLIET – Triad’s baseball team finished in fourth place in the 79th IHSA Class 3A Baseball Championship after LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy made four runs in the bottom of the first stand up to take a 4-0 win over the Knights in four-and-a-half innings in Saturday morning’s third-place game at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet. The start of the game was delayed due to weather in Joliet and forced the game to be reduced to five innings; Morton defeated Chicago St. Ignatius 4-1 to win the Class 3A state title.

The Knights finished the year at 29-13, while the Roadrunners finished the year 24-14-1.

Nazareth’s Bob Grimes opened the scoring with a two-RBI, two-out double to left that drove in Dominic Milano and Zach Carmignani to put the Roadrunners up 2-0; a subsequent Cole Vercelli double to right brought in Grimes and Joe Trelenberg to up the lead to 4-0 and give Nazareth all they needed.

Joe Wade, Chase Bertlesman and Hunter Smith each had hits for Triad on the day, while Nick Beeler went the distance in taking the loss, dismissing four by strikeout.

Game 2 - Friday

JOLIET – A wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth brought home Dominic Fischer with the winning run as Chicago St. Ignatius defeated Triad 3-2 in a rain-delayed semifinal game Friday afternoon of the 79th IHSA Class 3A Baseball Championship at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet.

The Wolfpack moved to 20-14 on the season with the win and meets Morton, 8-1 winners of LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy in Friday’s other semifinal, at 11 a.m. today for the Class 3A state championship; the Knights fell to 29-11 on the year and take on Nazareth Academy for third place at 9 a.m. today.

The Wolfpack took a 2-0 lead on Triad with solo runs in both the second and third innings, a William Brady two-out double in the second bringing in Aidan Callahan to put St. Ignatius up 1-0 and a two-out Fischer single driving in Thomas Stoodt in the third to put the Wolfpack up 2-0. It stayed that way until the top of the fifth when Triad tied the game thanks to a pinch single from Ethan Gratton brought in Joe Wade to cut the lead to 2-1 and Drew Parres scored the tying run on a Zach Kraabel single up the middle, with Hunter Smith thrown out at the plate on the play trying to give the Knights the lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Wolfpack got runners at the corners with two out when a wild pitch got away and allowed Fischer to score the winning run to send St. Ignatius to the final.

Wade was 2-for-3 for Triad with a double and run scored, Josh Mensenbrink 1-for-3, Kraabel 1-for-4 with an RBI and Gratton 1-for-1 with an RBI for the Knights on the day; Kraabel took the loss, striking out three in 2.2 innings pitched, while Mack Langdon got the ball and fanned nine in five innings of work.

Today’s third-place game will be lived streamed on the IHSA web site through the National Federation and NBC Sports Chicago for a small fee.

