ALTON - The Robert Simpson Memorial Tournament this past weekend utilized multiple courts and was swept away by Triad with strong play. The Knights finished with 48 points to outdistance Jersey Community High School with 40 points.

Triad would run away with the 2021 Robert Logan Invitational by sweeping doubles and getting strong play from their singles.

"Congratulations to Triad and Coach Faulkenburg. His girls played hard, disciplined, and their doubles teams impressed,” Alton head coach Jesse Macias said.

Triad head coach Jack Carmody said: “It feels good! We played some good tennis and ground out a couple of matches. I’m proud of all our girls for sweeping doubles. It has been great seeing these girls playing some great tennis.”

The Panthers got runner-up performances from their number two and three doubles teams. Behind Triad High School and Jersey Community High School, Civic Memorial (31), Highland (29), Marquette (27), Alton (25), Effingham St. Anthony (24), Lafayette (23), Granite City (13), and Collinsville (13) rounded out the field.

First-time participants and welcome newcomers, Lafayette High School, had champions at number one and number two singles.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Lafayette's singles players did great today too," Coach Macias said. "We knew they had a strong one singles, but both of their players finished first."

At the end of the tournament, Alton's head coach had some compliments for his players. “I think all our girls battled hard today," Macias said. "Our doubles teams played well, especially Amelia and Anna at number two and Devora and Chloe at number three. It was a team effort, but I think both those teams exceeded today."

As for the Knight's winning recipe, “we like to work hard, play hard," Coach Carmody said. “When girls are laughing and having fun but then out there working hard, it doesn’t even feel like there are working.”

Triad and Jerseyville finished number one and two overall in the Redbird’s invitational. Despite, the results, it was special to see so many athletes supporting an important tournament like the Robert Logan Invitational. Competition aside, making sure Logan’s legacy isn’t forgotten was a big win for the Alton Tennis Program.

More like this: