FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS 2A

TRIAD 2, GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 1: Tobey Suter scored in the first half and Jake Ellis gave Triad some insurance with a late second-half goal to give the Knights a 2-1 win over 10-man Grayslake Central in the Class 2A semifinals Friday afternoon at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago.

Suter's goal came after 21 minutes as Suter won a 50-50 ball in the Rams' defensive third and put a low shot into the corner of the net to give Triad a 1-0 lead.

It stood that way until the 75th minute, when a Central player brought down Ellis on a potential goal-scoring breakaway, bringing out a straight red card and a sending-off, reducing the Rams to 10 men. On the ensuing free, Gibson Hunt sent a perfect ball into the box, where Ellis was able to score and give the Knights a 2-0 lead. The Rams scored in the 78th minute, but couldn't find an equalizer as the Knights took the win.

Triad is now 25-0-1 and will play Rockford Boylan Catholic, a 2-1 winner over Chicago Washington, for the state championship Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Central is now 14-7-2.

In the Class 3A semifinals played Friday evening, Elmhurst York defeated Lockport Township 3-2 and Palatine Fremd won over Berwyn-Cicero Morton 1-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SUPER-SECTIONALS

In Friday's IHSA girls volleyball super-sectional matches, in Class 1A, Champaign St. Thomas More won the Casey-Westfield match over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 25-18, 25-11, Freeport Aquin Catholic took the Des Plaines Willow Academy super 25-12, 25-14 over Milford, Augusta Southeastern won at Granville Putnam County over Newark 25-20, 21-25, 28-26 and Springfield Lutheran defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic in the Raymond Lincolnwood super-sectional 25-14, 25-11.

In Class 2A, Pleasant Plains win the Clinton super over Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 14-25, 25-12, 25-23, it was Lombard Montini Catholic taking the Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic match over Rock Falls 25-17, 25-18, Palos Heights Chicago Christian won over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 25-20, 25-18 at Herscher and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won the Nashville super-sectional over Carterville 25-19, 25-14.

In the Class 3A matches, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy won over Chicago DeLaSalle Catholic 25-12, 25-8 to take the Chicago Little Village super, Joliet Catholic Academy won their own super-sectional over Metamora 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, Normal Community West defeated host Taylorville 26-24, 25-21 and Belvidere North won the Woodstock North match over Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic 25-14, 25-22.

The state tournaments, along with the Class 4A finals, will be held next Friday and Saturday at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal.

MSCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULT

JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 8, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Vianney got a hat trick from Alexander Fendler, while Bennett Breheny and John Dapron scored two goals each as the Golden Griffins defeated Edwardsville in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association season opener for both teams Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena.

It was the Tigers' return to the MSCHA after a one-season absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwardsville played last season in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, taking the championship over Granite City in an abbreviated spring schedule.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brodie Applebaum scored the other goal for Vianney, who outshot Edwardsville 37-17. Kai Vetter made 29 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is 0-1-0 to start the season and plays Saturday night against Francis Howell at the St. Peters, Mo. Rec-Plex South rink in a 6:15 p.m. face-off.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A

In the Class 1A sectional finals on Wednesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Valmeyer 25-20, 25-17 and advanced to the Raymond Lincolnwood super-sectional, where the Hawks will play Greenfield Northwestern sectional winner Springfield Lutheran, a 22-25, 25-20, 25-13 winner over Mt. Sterling Brown County, in the match that starts at 7 p.m.

Gibault is now 21-16, while the Pirates were eliminated with a 27-13 mark.

CLASS 2A

In the Vandalia sectional final, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Staunton 25-17, 25-17 to advance to a super-sectional match against Carterville, who won over Nashville 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 in a close match to win the Johnston City sectional. Mater Dei and Carterville meet in the Nashville super-sectional Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Knights are now 33-5, while the Bulldogs finish at 30-9.

CLASS 3A

In the Civic Memorial sectional final, Taylorville defeated Waterloo 25-20, 25-22 to win the title and advance into Friday's super-sectional at home, with the Tornadoes playing against Rochester winner Normal Community West, who defeated host Rochester 25-17, 25-19 to win their sectional. The super-sectional match starts at 7 p.m.

Taylorville is now 35-4, while the Bulldogs end their season 28-6.

FOUR EXPLORER PLAYERS MAKE FIRST-EVER ALL GATEWAY METRO CONFERENCE TEAM, MCGIVNEY PLACES TWO, METRO-EAST ONE: Four players from Marquette Catholic, along with two from Father McGivney Catholic and one from Metro-East Lutheran, were named to the first-ever all-Gateway Metro Conference team that was announced on Wednesday.

Seniors Allison Woolbright, Olivia Ellebracht and Abby Williams, along with junior Kylie Murray, were the Explorers' players named to the team. Joining them from the Griffins are junior Aislin Hall and sophomore Sami Oller, along with sophomore Sidnee Schwarz from the Knights. Also named to team was Bunker Hill senior Makenna Wilkinson.

A pair of Metro-East players, sophomores Sarah Henke and Vivienne Runnals, were named honorable mention, along with three players from Maryville Christian, juniors Leah Hale and Teagan Rice and senior Haven McBride, McGivney junior Sophia Ivnik and Minutemaid senior Briann Heflin.

The Gateway Metro Conference began play this year, and consists of Bunker Hill, Father McGivney Catholic, Maryville Christian, Marquette Catholic and Metro-East Lutheran, with Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran joining for the 2022-23 sports season.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: