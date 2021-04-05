Triad Tops Alton Boys Soccer In Saturday Game
April 5, 2021 5:20 AM
Listen to the story
TRIAD 4, ALTON 0: Jake Stewart, Tobey Suter, Wyatt Suter and Tanner Vosholler all had goals as Triad took a 4-0 win on the road Saturday at Alton.
Eli Kraabel, Kyle Langenstein and Cameron Ramirez had assists for the Knights, who got three saves from Brayden Tonn in goal to record the clean sheet.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Triad is now 10-2-0 on the year, while the Redbirds drop to 1-9-0.