TRIAD 4, ALTON 0: Jake Stewart, Tobey Suter, Wyatt Suter and Tanner Vosholler all had goals as Triad took a 4-0 win on the road Saturday at Alton.

Eli Kraabel, Kyle Langenstein and Cameron Ramirez had assists for the Knights, who got three saves from Brayden Tonn in goal to record the clean sheet.

Triad is now 10-2-0 on the year, while the Redbirds drop to 1-9-0.