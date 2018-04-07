SOFTBALL

TRIAD 7, EDWARDSVILLE 5: Triad jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two innings on Edwardsville and extended to 7-1 before the Tigers scored twice in the sixth and seventh but fell just short of the Knights, dropping a 7-5 decision in Troy Friday afternoon; EHS fell to 2-1 on the year, while Triad improved to 2-2.

Moe Karstens led the Tigers with a 2-for-3 day with a double and two RBIs, while Lauren Taplin was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Emma Lewis 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Anna Burke had a hit and run scored and Jordyn Henricks, Maria Smith, and Lauren Tripp each had hits. Triad was led by Bailey Frank's 2-for-3 day with a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Jenna Bohensteihl was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Peyton Bode 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Caroline and Isabelle Lehan each had a hit and a run scored.

Liz Young fanned four in getting the win while Henricks took the loss. Edwardsville's scheduled home doubleheader with Normal Community today was postponed; next up is a 4:15 p.m. Monday game with Chatham Glenwood and a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday Southwestern Conference game with Belleville West, while the Knights travel to Gillespie for a noon single game today before hosting Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

