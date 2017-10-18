Triad slips by Jersey's volleyball girls in two games, Panthers home tonight and Thursday
October 18, 2017 6:04 AM
TRIAD - Jersey’s volleyball girls fell to Triad 25-9, 25-10 on Tuesday night.
Triad improves to 18-11 overall and 6-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; the Panthers are 10-18 overall and 0-9 in the MVC. Jersey concludes its regular season at home against Calhoun tonight and Thursday at home against Jacksonville.