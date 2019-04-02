JERSEYVILLE – The Triad High School girls soccer team, led by a brace (two goals) from Gina Catanzaro, scored five goals in the first half and went on to a 7-0 road win over Jersey Monday afternoon in a Mississippi Valley Conference match played at Jersey Community High.

The Knights struck in the third, 12th, 14th, 20th and 25th minutes of the first half, then added two more goals in the 44th and 53rd minutes to go on to the win.

Besides Catanzaro’s brace, Triad got goals from Jordan Barberis, Chelsea Riden, Lydia Smith, Savannah Stauffer and Molly Suess in the match.

Katelyn Krueger had 24 saves in goal for the Panthers, while Abbey Counts and Reagan Chigas each had one save in recording the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad outshot Jersey 33-3, with shots on goal being 16-1 for the Knights. Triad had five corner kicks to none for Jersey, and the Knights were called for offside twice.

Triad is now 7-3-0 overall and are at Waterloo on Tuesday, then host Civic Memorial on Thursday, with the kickoffs both coming at 5:30 p.m. The Panthers drop to 6-2-0 overall and face Highland on the road on Thursday in a 4:15 p.m. kick-off.

