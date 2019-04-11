JERSEYVILLE - Triad came back from a 3-0 deficit to score twice in the fourth, then twice more in the sixth to pull out a 4-3 win on the road at Jersey.

Ella Moore had two RBIs on the day for the Knights, while Payton Bode and Liz Young also had RBIs. Chelsea Maag and Lauren Rexing both had two hits for the Panthers, while Maag and Lauren Brown each had an RBI.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey head girls’ softball coach Chelsey Crnokrak described the defeat as a difficult loss.

“Our pitcher had zero earned runs, so it was a tough loss,” she said. “We play again tomorrow (Thursday) and we just have to learn from it.”

Young went all the way for Triad, giving up seven hits and striking out seven, while Claire Anderson conceded four hits and fanned four for Jersey. The Knights improve to 10-5, while the Panthers go to 8-5.

More like this: