EAST ALTON - Cole Ebersoldt's two goals and two assists led Triad to an 11-4 Thursday night win over East Alton-Wood River in the first round of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs.

The win pushed the Knights to a 1-0 lead in the series against the Oilers. Alton won the other game Thursday night 3-1 over Bethalto.

Philip Culiberk had two goals and an assist, while Nick Evanoff added a goal and an assist for Triad. Kaleb Harrop had two goals and an assist for the Oilers, while Issac Lewis scored the other two goals for East Alton-Wood River.

Game two of that series will be played at the East Alton Ice Arena Monday night, with an 8:45 p.m. face-off.

